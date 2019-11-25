Napa Valley Wine Train Brings Back The Santa Train For The Holidays

One of the Bay Area's best family-friendly events has returned to take you on a North Pole journey with Santa. The Napa Valley Wine Train has brought back their annual Santa Train daily from now through December 26th.

Elves and fairies will greet you at the station & take you aboard for a holiday music-filled journey to the North Pole complete with hot cocoa, freshly-baked cookies, and a very fun cast of characters.

The 1.5 hour ride through Napa will happen twice each night at 5 PM & 7:15 PM so there's plenty of opportunities to take part. Tickets start at $39 per person.

The Napa Valley Wine Train has also partnered with the Ticket To Dream Foundation to help benefit foster children this holiday season. Bring your unwrapped toy, game, movie, & gift card donations if you plan to take a ride on the Wine Train this holiday season.

