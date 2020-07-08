Winchester Mystery House Reopens For Tours Monday

After offering virtual & 360-degree tours as well as garden tours since their closure in March, the Winchester Mystery House is now set to reopen their (2,000+ doors) inside the haunted mansion. You can start visiting the house for "touchless," self-guided" tours starting July 13th.

The self-guided tours are $39.99 and has been built with social distancing protocols in mind, with one way tour paths and features the larger rooms in the mansion.

You'll now have more space & time in each room than ever before.

The reopening of the mansion comes on the same day as nail & hair salons, gyms, and other businesses will be allowed to reopen.

For more info head here.