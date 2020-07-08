Winchester Mystery House Reopens For Tours Monday
They will be "touchless" & "self-guided"
After offering virtual & 360-degree tours as well as garden tours since their closure in March, the Winchester Mystery House is now set to reopen their (2,000+ doors) inside the haunted mansion. You can start visiting the house for "touchless," self-guided" tours starting July 13th.
We are so excited to open our doors and welcome you back to the Winchester Mystery House beginning Monday July 13th, 2020. The Mansion Tour has been reimagined into a touchless, self-guided experience that allows guests to independently navigate the world's most bizarre home and expansive estate. Tour at your own pace in your own space. Guests will have the unique opportunity to explore the mystery like never before. Tickets available on Friday July 10th at winchestermysteryhouse.com Buy Tickets: --️Link in bio. Health & Safety: --Link in bio.
The self-guided tours are $39.99 and has been built with social distancing protocols in mind, with one way tour paths and features the larger rooms in the mansion.
You'll now have more space & time in each room than ever before.
The reopening of the mansion comes on the same day as nail & hair salons, gyms, and other businesses will be allowed to reopen.
