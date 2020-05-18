Winchester Mystery House Reopens For Garden Tours

The Winchester Mystery House has been offering virtual tours, including an immersive-360 degree one since they've been closed due to shelter in place orders, but now the haunted south bay mansion has reopened for self-guided outdoor garden tours around the estate and taking one gets you 50% off a ticket for your next tour inside the mansion, whenever you'll be able to do that again (before May 15, 2021).

The touchless experience features new audio & content and here's more details:

Thursday - Sunday, 10AM - 4PM. Tickets must be purchased online. Last tour goes in at 3PM.

Winchester Estate Garden Tour: 20 Stops with Audio & Map

Price: $19.99 adults, $15.99 seniors, $9.99 children

For more, head here.