Winchester Mystery House Reopens For Garden Tours
You'll get 50% off your next house tour
The Winchester Mystery House has been offering virtual tours, including an immersive-360 degree one since they've been closed due to shelter in place orders, but now the haunted south bay mansion has reopened for self-guided outdoor garden tours around the estate and taking one gets you 50% off a ticket for your next tour inside the mansion, whenever you'll be able to do that again (before May 15, 2021).
-- The Winchester Mystery House will be reopening on Friday, May 15th with the return of our historic outdoor Garden Tour re-imagined as a self-guided, touch-less experience featuring new content and audio. Visitors will be able to explore the beautiful Victorian Gardens while learning more about Sarah Winchester's story and iconic mansion. --️Guests who purchase tickets for the Garden Tour will receive a 50% off code for their next estate tour. Code expires 5/15/21 -- ⚠️ Here's what your need to know ▪️ Winchester Mystery House's Operating Hours have been reduced to Thursday - Sunday, 10AM - 4PM. Tickets must be purchased online. Last tour goes in at 3PM. ▪️ Winchester Estate Garden Tour: 20 Stops with Audio & Map ▪️ Price: $19.99 adults, $15.99 seniors, $9.99 children Buy Tickets & See Times: -- Link in bio. Health & Safety Guidelines: -- Link in bio.
The touchless experience features new audio & content and here's more details:
- Thursday - Sunday, 10AM - 4PM. Tickets must be purchased online. Last tour goes in at 3PM.
- Winchester Estate Garden Tour: 20 Stops with Audio & Map
- Price: $19.99 adults, $15.99 seniors, $9.99 children
The gardens are in full bloom this spring at the Winchester Mystery House -- -- Come visit and see the beautiful Victorian Gardens! Link in bio. --- #spring #butterflies #victorianmansion #hauntedhouse #sanjose #california #flowers #gardens #victoriangardens #winchestermysteryhouse
For more, head here.