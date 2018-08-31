Winchester Mystery House Offering Halloween Candlelight Tours
August 31, 2018
Fall is nearly here & San Jose's Winchester Mystery House is getting a headstart on celebrating Halloween with candlelight tours starting in mid-September.
We're all grins around here as we prepare for the THIRD YEAR of #WHMCandlelight. Have you purchased your tickets yet? Get yours now! Link in bio.
Candlelight provides your only illumination on this guided journey through 160 rooms of the haunted Victorian mansion. Halloween touches will be added throughout.
There are Friday and Saturday night tours in September and they become almost nightly in October. Tickets are $49 for adults, $19 for children (6-12) and $42 for seniors, military, and students (with ID).
To see dates and get tickets head to winchestermysteryhouse.com.