Winchester Mystery House Offering Immersive 360° Tour

One of the Bay Area's most popular attractions, the notoriously haunted Winchester Mystery House, is now offering a special 360 degree virtual tour as they remained closed for tours due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The new virtual tour will give you a never before seen look at the mansion and when you purchase it for $8.99 you get a compimenatry voucher to attend a future, real-life tour. So, that's pretty good value.

You can independently roam the mansion from the basement to the rarely-seen fourth floor and there's no time limit. Once you purchase you can visit anytime.

