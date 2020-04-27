Winchester Mystery House Offering Immersive 360° Tour

One of the Bay Area's most popular attractions, the notoriously haunted Winchester Mystery House, is now offering a special 360 degree virtual tour as they remained closed for tours due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Another sneak peak at our all-new Immersive 360° Tour! If you purchase access to the new Immersive 360 Tour, you’ll receive a voucher that will allow you to visit the Winchester Mystery House for a future daytime tour for only $8.99 -- No expiration. Offer only valid during the closure of the estate. Link in bio.

A post shared by Winchester Mystery House (@winchestermysteryhouse) on

The new virtual tour will give you a never before seen look at the mansion and when you purchase it for $8.99 you get a compimenatry voucher to attend a future, real-life tour. So, that's pretty good value.

What have you been able to see in the house on the new Immersive 360° Tour that you haven't seen in person? How long have you spent exploring? Gain never-before-seen access to the Winchester Mystery House & receive a complimentary ticket voucher for only $8.99 --Link in bio.

A post shared by Winchester Mystery House (@winchestermysteryhouse) on

You can independently roam the mansion from the basement to the rarely-seen fourth floor and there's no time limit. Once you purchase you can visit anytime.

For more head here.

