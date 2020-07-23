Winchester Mystery House Introduces Walk With Spirits Nighttime Outdoor Tour

The Winchester Mystery House has offered several experiences while they've been forced to keep their doors shut including virtual tours and self-guided garden tours. They were able to open for two days in July before Santa Clara County had to close indoor operations once again. Now, the haunted house is offering a new outdoor, evening experience starting July 29th: The Walk With Spirits Tour.

It allows you to roam the expansive grounds of the world’s most famous haunted mansion, hear tales of its former and possibly current inhabitants, and peer through the many windows and doors to see what might materialize.

You'll be able to buy tickets for Wednesday - Sunday nights between 8-11PM. They are $24.99 for adults (13+), $20.99 for seniors (65+), and $14.99 for children (6-12). They go on sale Friday July 24th here.

Tours are expected to last 30-60 minutes depending on the pace of your party.