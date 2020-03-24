Winchester Mystery House Hosting Free Virtual Tour

As one of the country's spookiest spots, the Winchester Mystery House in the south bay, remains closed until at least April 7th you can take a virtual tour of mansion.

You can watch clips on their Facebook page and take a 40-minute virtual tour on their website.

You can also score vouchers now that give you $13 off tickets (so $26 total) for visits through May 1, 2021.

For more head to the mansion's website.