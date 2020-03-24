Winchester Mystery House Hosting Free Virtual Tour

See it through April 7th.

March 24, 2020
Winchester Mystery House

Winchester Mystery House (Photo Credit: Manny Crisostomo/Sacramento Bee/MCT/Sipa USA)

Bay Area News

As one of the country's spookiest spots, the Winchester Mystery House in the south bay, remains closed until at least April 7th you can take a virtual tour of mansion.

Sarah Winchester didn't mind social-distancing. #BeLikeSarah

A post shared by Winchester Mystery House (@winchestermysteryhouse) on

You can watch clips on their Facebook page and take a 40-minute virtual tour on their website.

You can also score vouchers now that give you $13 off tickets (so $26 total) for visits through May 1, 2021.

For more head to the mansion's website.

Winchester Mystery House
Virtual Tour