Winchester Mystery House Hosting Halloween Weekend Trick-Or-Treat Trail
October 16, 2019
If perhaps their frightening halloween attraction 'Unhinged' is too scary for you San Jose's Winchester Mystery House is hosting something a bit more family-friendly for Halloween. For the third straight year the haunted mansion will host a Trick-Or-Treat Trail for free on the weekend of October 26th & 27th.
Join us on October 26th & 27th anytime between 12pm-4pm for the 3rd Annual Trick-or-Treat trail! This event is free for all ages ---- Learn More | http://ow.ly/x12850wpGw1
The free event will be from 12-4PM each day of the weekend and will feature bouncy houses, games and more as you collect candy from property caretakers around the gardens of the estate.
The Trick-Or-Treat Trail is welcome to all ages.