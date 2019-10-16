Winchester Mystery House Hosting Halloween Weekend Trick-Or-Treat Trail

If perhaps their frightening halloween attraction 'Unhinged' is too scary for you San Jose's Winchester Mystery House is hosting something a bit more family-friendly for Halloween. For the third straight year the haunted mansion will host a Trick-Or-Treat Trail for free on the weekend of October 26th & 27th.

The free event will be from 12-4PM each day of the weekend and will feature bouncy houses, games and more as you collect candy from property caretakers around the gardens of the estate.

The Trick-Or-Treat Trail is welcome to all ages.