Winchester Mystery House To Host The "World's Most Bizarre Easter Egg Hunt" On 4/20

The Winchester Mystery House is hosting what they're calling "The world's most bizarre Easter Egg hunt" on Saturday of easter weekend (April 20th) this year.

The event also referred as "The Hoppening" is a family-friendly event featuring a bouncy house, glitter tattoos and 5,000 eggs hidden throughout the house's Victorian Garden. There will also be 13 special golden surprise eggs to be found - 13 is the number Sarah Winchester was intrigued by & repeated throughout the house.

The free outdoor event will be held from 10 AM - 2 PM with egg hunting beginning at 10:30AM. For more head to Winchestermysteryhouse.com.