Winchester Mystery House Friday The 13th Flashlight Tour Returns In March

The first Friday the 13th of the decade is coming up in March & the south bay's Winchester Mystery House will bring back their Friday the 13th flashlight tours for the occasion. You'll get to explore the haunted house with only a flashlight to light your way.

House creator Sarah Winchester had an obsession with the number 13 so it's only right to do something special on Friday the 13th. You'll make your way through the dark mansion while hearing unnerving tales of its haunted history.

Tickets include a complimentary flashlight. They're not on sale yet, but we'll update you once they become available. For more head to Winchestermysteryhouse.com.