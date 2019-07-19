Winchester Mystery House To Debut New 'Unhinged' Horror Experience This Fall

The Winchester Mystery House is set to unveil a new dark, suspense-driven walk through experience - it's called "Unhinged" and you'll be able to check it out this fall.

Unhinged will show take you to rooms that have never been seen on public tours before where you will confront "malicious spirits" and encounter terrifying scenes based on the mansion's history. It's one of the few chances to visit the mansion after dark this year.

They promise a "psychological mind-bending experience" and they want you to know that won't be like the annual candlelight tours - this will be far more intense & interactive.

The Winchester Mystery House advises that kids 13 & under avoid this tour & there will be cocktails and food available outside in the mansion's Victorian Garden.

For more head to Winchestermysteryhouse.com. Tickets go on sale August 1st.