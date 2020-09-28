Winchester Mystery House brings back Halloween flashlight tours 2020

The Winchester Mystery House reopened its doors to sold out (limited capacity) crowds earlier in September and now the haunted mansion is letting you know that Halloween isn't canceled in 2020 as their nighttime flashlight tours return in October.

The Halloween Flashlight tours give you a rare opportunity to explore the mansion at night and this year they'll be self-guided due to public health restrictions. It "allows brave guests to explore the dark halls of the mansion while hearing unnerving stories of the home's haunted history."

Select dates are available between Oct. 2nd - Oct. 31st.

Tickets are $49.99 for adults and you can purchase up to 6 at a time. They are $24.99 for kids 12 & under. For more info head here.