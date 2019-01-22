'Winchester' Gets Worst Picture And Other Razzie Nominations

There was a lot of excitement towards the end of 2016 when it was revealed that a horror movie was being filmed about Bay Area haunted spot, the Winchester Mystero House. There was even more hype when it was revealed that Academy Award winning actress Helen Mirren would play Sarah Winchester. The supernatural horror filmed throughout 2017 in Australia and on location in San Jose before its early 2018 release. It did not live up to expectations with a 13% critics score & 34% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Related: More Razzie Nominations

The film did not receive any Academy Award nominations, however, it did receive several Razzie nominations - the awards given to the year's worst in film.

'Winchester' was nominated in 4 categories:

Worst Picture

Worst Director (Michael & Peter Spierig)

Worst Actress (Helen Mirren)

Worst Screenplay

While the movie might not have been as good as anyone was hoping for, the Winchester Mystery House remains a place of Bay Area lore & is worth visiting.