Win 3-Day Passes To BottleRock Napa 2020 At 7AM, 1PM, 3PM And 5PM

BOTTLEROCK NAPA VALLEY…THE FIRST TASTE OF SUMMER IS BACK!

Would you rather stick to that New Year's Resolution to save money and pay rent on time, or soak up three full days of live music, food, wine, and craft beer at BottleRock Napa Valley?! Tough choice, we know. But listen all this week at 7a, 1p, 3p, and 5p and you can do both! Who needs a place to live?!

BottleRock Napa Valley returns Friday, May 22 through Sunday May 24th featuring the best in live music, food, wine, and craft brew! This year Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Steve Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Zedd, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Janelle Monae, Maggie Rogers, Blondie, Of Monsters and Men, Maren Morris, Empire of the Sun, Foals, Tegan and Sara, Jimmy Eat World, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Local Natives, Finneas, Iration, Milky Chance, Jon Bellion and more!

BottleRock showcases the world's top musicians on five stages including the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage showcasing one-of-a-kind chef and celebrity mashups! Three-day tickets are on-sale now! Check out bottlerocknapavalley.com for the full line-up.

BottleRock Napa Valley...the first taste of summer is back! Presented by JaM Cellars.

Here’s how to win: Listen to ALT 105.3 all this week at 7a, 1p, 3p, and 5p for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, dial 800-696-1053. Caller 20 into the studio instantly wins a pair of 3-day tickets to BottleRock Napa Valley!

BOTTLEROCK NAPA VALLEY CONTEST

January 6 – January 10

The BottleRock Napa Valley contest starts on January 6, 2018 at 9a PT and ends on January 10, 2019 at 5:00pm PT. To enter, listen to ALT105.3 (KITS-FM) January 6, 2018 – January 10, 2019 in the hours of 9a, 1p, 3p, and 5p for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, call 1-800-696-1053. Caller 20 will win two (2) three-day tickets to see BottleRock Napa Valley, May 22, 2020- May 24, 2020 at Napa Valley Fairgrounds. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the qualifying prize is $718.00, courtesy of BottleRock Marketing, LLC. Twenty (20) prizes will be awarded in this Promotion. Otherwise, general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.