Noisy Wild Peacock Divides Oakland Neighborhood

Oakland residents have already had to deal with Gerald the turkey in these past few months, now another bird is causing a ruckus - though this one, unlike Gerald, seems to have a great deal of support.

if you need a very silly story in your life, i wrote about the most bay area debate ever over a noisy peacock that recently moved into someone's yard in north oakland: https://t.co/zcuuKlFIFZ — madeline wells (@madwells22) July 14, 2020

The Occidental Street peacock of North Oakland has lead to many posts on Nextdoor both bemoaning his early morning screeching and celebrating something vibrant to liven up the days.

Noise complaints have been filed against the bird, but Animal Control hasn't taken any action in relocating it.

Public notices have shown up around the street in support as well as one that pointed to where people could lodge complaints.

SFGate has the full story and potential future of this neighborhood bird.