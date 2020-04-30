Whole Foods To Start Providing Customers With Masks

Starting next week customers who walk into Whole Foods stores without a face covering will be provided one, according to a blog post from Amazon. The disposable masks will be handed out beginning next week.

This comes after Amazon has provided over 100 million masks to employees & delivery drivers as they spend $800 million on employee safety measures.

They claim that they have enough inventory to handle their employees and customers. Many Whole Foods Markets around the Bay Area already require face coverings due to county orders, but those who don't have one handy should be able to find them at the entrace to the stores.