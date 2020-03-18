Whole Foods Modifies Hours; Will Open Early For Shoppers 60 And Older
The grocery market is the latest to add special shopping time for seniors.
March 18, 2020
Following suit of other grocery stores around the country, Whole Foods has announced some modifications to their hours and a dedicated time for seniors to shop amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Important Update to Store Hours. For information on your store, please click the link in bio.
Stores will be closing up to two hours early to allow staff more time to restock & sanitize. They will also open an hour early each day to allow a dedicated hour for those 60 & up to shop.
RELATED: Target Is Changing Their Hours, Closing Cafes, And Allowing Special Shopping Time For Vulnerable Customers
To keep up with how these changes will affect your store head here.