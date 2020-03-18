Whole Foods Modifies Hours; Will Open Early For Shoppers 60 And Older

Following suit of other grocery stores around the country, Whole Foods has announced some modifications to their hours and a dedicated time for seniors to shop amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Stores will be closing up to two hours early to allow staff more time to restock & sanitize. They will also open an hour early each day to allow a dedicated hour for those 60 & up to shop.

To keep up with how these changes will affect your store head here.