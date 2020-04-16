World Health Organization Urging Governments To Put Limits On Alcohol Consumption During Coronavirus Pandemic
Saying that alcohol heightens risk of contracting the virus
The World Health Organization is encouraging governments around the world to enforce limits on alcohol consumption amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. They say that alcohol consumption can exacerbate an individual's vulnerability to the disease and can lead to an increase in risk-taking behaviors, mental health issues & violence.
Alcohol can affect your mental state and judgement while increasing symptoms like:— WHO/Europe (@WHO_Europe) April 12, 2020
❎ depression
❎ anxiety
❎ fear
It can also weaken your immune system so should be avoided during self-quarantine.
Stay #HealthyAtHome pic.twitter.com/zRElGiRxgx
In the U.S. alcohol consumption is way up since shelter in place orders began in mid-March and Bay Area residents were drinking 42% more than before.
WHO recommends limits on alcohol consumption during COVID-19 lockdowns https://t.co/jnak96wU0q pic.twitter.com/C9xXf3Prap— The Hill (@thehill) April 16, 2020
California's Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Control has continued to ease restrictions on ways to get alcohol in order to help bars & restaurants stay afloat, but the WHO says relaxing of regulations should be avoided.