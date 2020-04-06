White House Now Recommending Americans Avoid Grocery Stores

As the worst of the Coronavirus pandemic is expected to come over the next few weeks, Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator has warned Americans that now is not the time to go to the grocery store.

White House warns Americans to avoid grocery shopping in coming weeks as coronavirus hits deadly apex https://t.co/bTwSrvkWsT pic.twitter.com/EEOpaH3zTb — KRON4 News (@kron4news) April 6, 2020

As the Surgeon General & President warned that the next two weeks will be the roughest for Americans yet, people are being urged to stay home as much as possible. Birx also adds that this is not the moment to be going to the pharmacy, either.

Did you all hear that? The advice, for right now, from Dr. Birx, in the Task Force briefing, is not to go to the grocery store, not to go to the pharmacy. In case you missed it. Don't go out. Anywhere. This is just for right now. We are at a critical moment in the curve. — Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) April 4, 2020

Grocery stores remain open and most have modified hours and special sanitation practices in place. Be smart & be safe.