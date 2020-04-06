White House Now Recommending Americans Avoid Grocery Stores

As the virus reaches its apex in April.

April 6, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Grocery shopping during Coronavirus pandemic

Thomas Kronsteiner / Staff

coronavirus

As the worst of the Coronavirus pandemic is expected to come over the next few weeks, Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator has warned Americans that now is not the time to go to the grocery store.

As the Surgeon General & President warned that the next two weeks will be the roughest for Americans yet, people are being urged to stay home as much as possible. Birx also adds that this is not the moment to be going to the pharmacy, either.

Grocery stores remain open and most have modified hours and special sanitation practices in place. Be smart & be safe.

 

Grocery Stores
Coronavirus