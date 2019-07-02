'White Chicks 2' Reportedly In The Works

One of the stars of the 2004 comedy 'White Chicks' has revealed that a sequel is in the works. On an episode of 'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen, Terry Crews confirmed that Shawn & Marlon Wayans are getting to work on 'White Chicks 2' and that he's been staying in shape to reprise his role.

Video of Terry Crews Says ‘White Chicks’ Sequel is Happening | WWHL

Crews famously portrayed a ficticious basketball star in the first film who fell in love with Marlon Wayans' Tiffany character and belted out Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles".

Terry Crews has confirmed White Chicks 2 is in the works ---- pic.twitter.com/OyvyJIhAYi — LADbible (@ladbible) July 2, 2019

He joked that he might do the same with a more current hit, or perhaps 2012's "Call Me Maybe" for the next film.

Earlier in 2019 Marlon Wayans confirmed that the idea for a sequel had been floating around and now it looks like that it's coming to fruition fifteen years after the original.

For more head to Consequence of Sound.