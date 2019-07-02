'White Chicks 2' Reportedly In The Works
One of the stars of the 2004 comedy 'White Chicks' has revealed that a sequel is in the works. On an episode of 'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen, Terry Crews confirmed that Shawn & Marlon Wayans are getting to work on 'White Chicks 2' and that he's been staying in shape to reprise his role.
Crews famously portrayed a ficticious basketball star in the first film who fell in love with Marlon Wayans' Tiffany character and belted out Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles".
Terry Crews has confirmed White Chicks 2 is in the works ---- pic.twitter.com/OyvyJIhAYi— LADbible (@ladbible) July 2, 2019
He joked that he might do the same with a more current hit, or perhaps 2012's "Call Me Maybe" for the next film.
Earlier in 2019 Marlon Wayans confirmed that the idea for a sequel had been floating around and now it looks like that it's coming to fruition fifteen years after the original.
