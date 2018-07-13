Where To Get National Ice Cream Day Deals This Sunday

July 13, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Stockcreations | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Food And Drink

National Ice Cream Day falls on Sunday July 15th and there are many places to get deals on cones, cups, sundaes, and more.

Happy National Ice Cream Month! ----

A post shared by Baskin-Robbins (@baskinrobbins) on

Here's where to go:

Baskin-Robbins: Offering deals through their mobile app like buy-one-get-one-free cones & buy-one-get-one-free 99-cent sundaes.

Cold Stone: A buy-one-get-one-free deal, likely on their smallest size.

Dairy Queen: Download their app, register & get a free small Blizzard

Dippin' Dots: Free mini-cups for a two-hour period on Sunday

Fenton's: $1.24 Black & tan Jr. sundaes to celebrate their 124th anniversary in Oakland.

We'll have some fudge with a side of ice cream please! |@kyeuhlloomahn . . . #eastbayeats #oaklandeats #vacaville #dessertfirst #thisisoakland #bayareamom #icecreamcone #icecreamsundae #chocolateicecream #homemadeicecream #5daysfromcowtocone #icecream #visitoakland #oaklandloveit

A post shared by Fentons Creamery (@fentons_creamery) on

Salt & Straw: Starting Saturday morning one of their Instagram followers will win three months of home delivery of Salt & Straw's seasonal pints club. The winner will be announced Wednesday, July 18.

Whole Foods: Get two Ben & Jerry's pints for $6.

Yogurtland: Buy-One-Get-One-Free offer from 1 PM - 6 PM.

Tags: 
National Ice Cream Day
Baskin-Robbins
Cold Stone
Yogurtland