Where To Get National Ice Cream Day Deals This Sunday
National Ice Cream Day falls on Sunday July 15th and there are many places to get deals on cones, cups, sundaes, and more.
Here's where to go:
Baskin-Robbins: Offering deals through their mobile app like buy-one-get-one-free cones & buy-one-get-one-free 99-cent sundaes.
Cold Stone: A buy-one-get-one-free deal, likely on their smallest size.
Dairy Queen: Download their app, register & get a free small Blizzard
Dippin' Dots: Free mini-cups for a two-hour period on Sunday
Fenton's: $1.24 Black & tan Jr. sundaes to celebrate their 124th anniversary in Oakland.
Salt & Straw: Starting Saturday morning one of their Instagram followers will win three months of home delivery of Salt & Straw's seasonal pints club. The winner will be announced Wednesday, July 18.
Whole Foods: Get two Ben & Jerry's pints for $6.
Yogurtland: Buy-One-Get-One-Free offer from 1 PM - 6 PM.