Where To Get Free Tacos On Thursday For National Taco Day

National Taco Day is October 4th & even though it doesn't fall on a Taco Tuesday you can still celebrate it on a Thursday in 2018. You can also score free, or cheap tacos at many spots on this very important holiday.

This October 4, show that special someone you care by giving them a digital gift card they can use to buy the #NationalTacoDay Gift Set. It’s 4 delicious hard shell tacos for just $5. Click the link to buy it for a friend. https://t.co/ST5CmlCGzv pic.twitter.com/QH7CasyOKL — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 3, 2018

Here's the deals you can get:

Baja Fresh: sign up for their e-mail list & get a free taco with any purchase

Cold Stone: Their selling taco-shaped waffle cones on Thursday

Del Taco: Buy one get one free shredded beef soft tacos with a coupon from their site.

Jimboy's: Buy an original ground beef taco & get the second one free.

Red Robin: Get the Taco Tavern Double with bottomless steak fries for $6.99.

Rubio's: Get a free taco when you sign up for their Beach Club.

Taco Bell: Get their special 4 tacos for $5 box.

Enjoy your tacos.