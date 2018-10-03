Where To Get Free Tacos On Thursday For National Taco Day

October 3, 2018
National Taco Day is October 4th & even though it doesn't fall on a Taco Tuesday you can still celebrate it on a Thursday in 2018. You can also score free, or cheap tacos at many spots on this very important holiday.

Here's the deals you can get:

  • Baja Fresh: sign up for their e-mail list & get a free taco with any purchase
  • Cold Stone: Their selling taco-shaped waffle cones on Thursday

Cold Stone is celebrating National Taco Day on Thursday, October 4th with Waffle Tacos! Don’t miss your chance to try one, they will be available to purchase for one day only! #nationaltacoday #ColdStoneWaffleTaco

  • Del Taco: Buy one get one free shredded beef soft tacos with a coupon from their site.
  • Jimboy's: Buy an original ground beef taco & get the second one free.
  • Red Robin: Get the Taco Tavern Double with bottomless steak fries for $6.99.
  • Rubio's: Get a free taco when you sign up for their Beach Club.
  • Taco Bell: Get their special 4 tacos for $5 box.

Enjoy your tacos.

