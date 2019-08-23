When She's Not Writing Songs Lana Del Rey Says She's At Starbucks "Talking Sh** All Day"

Lana Del Rey is getting a lot of love thanks to her honesty in her new Billboard cover story. In it she discusses the process behind creating her upcoming album 'Norman F***ing Rockwell' with producer Jack Antonoff, where the album art ideas came from & more.

Lana Del Rey says when she’s not writing, she’s “just at Starbucks, talking shit all day.”https://t.co/2YqrGKpgin pic.twitter.com/oF2rAw3puZ — The FADER (@thefader) August 22, 2019

What's getting the most attention is a snippet from the interview where Lana discusses songwriting. She says that it's not her thing & when she's not writing she's "at Starbucks talking sh** all day." The internet has found it very relatable.

few things are resonate with me more than lana del rey habitually descending into a work-obsessed, chaotic sadgirl spiral only to suddenly come to while gossiping in a starbucks pic.twitter.com/HMG612hhG6 — juliet (@j_uli_et) August 22, 2019

Lana Del Rey's new album arrives August 30th & she plays the Greek Theatre in Berkeley on October 6th.