Whataburger Unveiled A Food Truck And It's Going On Tour In 2021

Texas-based burger chain Whataburger has debuted their first food truck and it's set to go on a multi-state tour. Often compared to In-N-Out, they have no locations in California, but the truck could conceivably make stops on the west coast as they say it'll go to states where they have existing locations "and beyond".

"In 2021, the truck will hit the road for a multi-state tour, with stops in Whataburger's existing markets and cities. As the brand expands into new markets, the truck will give new locations and fans a taste of what’s coming." says the press release. You can currently find Whataburger across the southwest & southeast. Currently, you'd have to travel to Arizona to find the one closest to the Bay Area.

In Thrillist's latest rankings of best fast food burgers in the country, Whataburger landed at #4 while In-N-Out landed at #2. Would you like to see the truck come here?