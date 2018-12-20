What Type Of Concert Crowds Consume The Most Alcohol At Shows? EDM & Metal Fans

Drugabuse.com has published a study that details the most common substances used by fans at shows, what types of fans consume the most alcohol/drugs at shows, why music fans use alcohol, or drugs & more.

Last year, a study which examined social media data to reveal which types of medications were most closely related to that music festivals. The... https://t.co/wxh2oA4je2 — BuyTickets.com (@BuyTicketsCom) December 21, 2018

Their findings were based on a sample of 976 fans at a music festival & they found that most of them consume alcohol, or marijuana at shows. Alcohol was by far the most-used substance at concerts (93.4%) & marijuana was second (39.4%). Hallucinogens, MDMA, & cocaine also made the list.

As for the types of music fans who most commonly got drunk at shows, 67% of EDM fans said they got intoxicated at shows, 62% of metal said they would & 60% alternative & indie fans said that they did. Meanwhile, only 40% of jazz fans & 39% of pop fans said they got intoxicated at shows.

A new study shows that EDM and heavy metal fans consume the most drugs and alcohol at live events: https://t.co/tauXQbE6kT pic.twitter.com/37HrgD1tKd — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) December 20, 2018

Also, not surprisingly reggae fans used marijuana more at shows than any other type of fan.

For the full breakdown & all the stats head here.