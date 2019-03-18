What Makes Milpitas Smell So Bad? The City Invests $85k To Find Out

March 18, 2019
Dallas

For residents and for those driving through the town, something has been in the air for decades that has given Milpitas a foul smell. Now, the city is investing thousands to figure out exactly what's causing the problem.

Milpitas mayor Rich Tran is following up on a campaign promise to sniff out and eliminate the smell that many think is coming from the Newby Island Landfill.

The $85,000 odor monitoring pilot program will have devices mounted on buildings and light poles, which will detect certain compounds, chemicals, and gases. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is also set to launch a year-long project to study the cause of the odor.

