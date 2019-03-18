What Makes Milpitas Smell So Bad? The City Invests $85k To Find Out

For residents and for those driving through the town, something has been in the air for decades that has given Milpitas a foul smell. Now, the city is investing thousands to figure out exactly what's causing the problem.

Longtime residents of #Milpitas say they have lived with mysterious odors for decades that fill the air whenever they open their windows or doors, take a walk in the park, or go shopping. https://t.co/9HZIqhxCzJ — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 18, 2019

Milpitas mayor Rich Tran is following up on a campaign promise to sniff out and eliminate the smell that many think is coming from the Newby Island Landfill.

Every time I enter Milpitas & smell the air pic.twitter.com/By1ke8Gm6t — FCOE till I OD (@Gift1stclass) March 11, 2017

The $85,000 odor monitoring pilot program will have devices mounted on buildings and light poles, which will detect certain compounds, chemicals, and gases. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is also set to launch a year-long project to study the cause of the odor.

the nasty smell from Milpitas never gets easier — vu (@vtttd) March 8, 2018

