CA School Reopenings: If Student Tests Positive Classmates & Staff Will Be Forced Into 14-Day Quarantine

On Friday Gov. Gavin Newsom provided an outline for the reopening of California schools, which noted that schools that are in counties on California's watch list (all Bay Area counties except San Mateo) will remain closed for in-person instruction as well as a 5-point plan for schools that are reopening. Here are those 5-pointts:

Safe in-person school based on local health data Mask requirements (not a requirement for kindergarten - 2nd grade students, but recommended) Physical distancing and other adaptations Regular testing and dedicated contact tracing Rigorous Distance Learning

Newsom also unveiled the process for what happens if a student tests postive. All who came in contact with that sttudent will be required for 14 days. If 5% of the school tests positive then they'll need to return to distance learning. The entire district must revert back to distance learning if 25% of students & staff test positive.