Wet Winter Could Make California's Super Blooms Especially Vibrant In 2019

Looking at all those flowers blooming this spring might make allergy sufferers weary, but we should have some vibrant scenes to look forward to in several parts of California as the wet winter across the state has set us up for an especially vibrant wildflower super bloom in 2019.

"It literally looked like something out of 'The Wizard of Oz'."



A tour across California's wildflower 'super bloom.' pic.twitter.com/W2aqUFxvJl — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 2, 2017

The super bloom has already begun in some areas, but experts in the Coachella Valley expect the colors to really start popping in early March when the weather starts warming up. In northern California, it's anticipated that Bear Valley could have some very pretty displays of wildflowers blooming this spring, which is common in wet years. You could also get super bloom shows in the Tahoe Basin in the coming months.

