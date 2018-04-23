Westworld Experience Opens At San Francisco AT&T Flagship Store

Much in the same way a 'Game Of Thrones' pop-up experience took over the 1 Powell St. AT&T Store before, now the flagship store is where you can visit HBO's 'Westworld' in real life.

As of Sunday April 22 (the date of the premiere of season 2) and through Sunday July 1 you'll be able to:

Pose for photos with the life-sized robot host-in-the-making

Take the Delos “Personality Evaluation” to determine their Westworld character type and receive a black or white Delos-branded NFC ID card to unlock hidden content throughout the store, including musical surprises and a VR experience

Encounter familiar props and wardrobe exhibited in the show, including items worn by main characters

Enter the saloon and hear the iconic music from the show on the player piano

Explore Westworld using an interactive map, allowing a glimpse of the key areas of the park just like in the show

The store is open Monday-Saturday from 9 AM - 9 PM and Sundays from 10 AM - 7 PM.

Go get your Westworld on.