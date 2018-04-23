Humberto - @Polaroidfog/Instagram

Westworld Experience Opens At San Francisco AT&T Flagship Store

April 23, 2018
Entertainment

Much in the same way a 'Game Of Thrones' pop-up experience took over the 1 Powell St. AT&T Store before, now the flagship store is where you can visit HBO's 'Westworld' in real life.

“May I interest you in a phone accessory?”

As of Sunday April 22 (the date of the premiere of season 2) and through Sunday July 1 you'll be able to:

  • Pose for photos with the life-sized robot host-in-the-making
  • Take the Delos “Personality Evaluation” to determine their Westworld character type and receive a black or white Delos-branded NFC ID card to unlock hidden content throughout the store, including musical surprises and a VR experience
  • Encounter familiar props and wardrobe exhibited in the show, including items worn by main characters
  • Enter the saloon and hear the iconic music from the show on the player piano
  • Explore Westworld using an interactive map, allowing a glimpse of the key areas of the park just like in the show

Press tour of westworld fan experience. They are not allowing shooting

Welcome to Westworld! #westworld #delos #chaostakescontrol #escapethisreality @att1powell @westworldhbo @hbo #yournewrealitything

The store is open Monday-Saturday from 9 AM - 9 PM and Sundays from 10 AM - 7 PM.

Go get your Westworld on.

Westworld
San Francisco
