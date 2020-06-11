South Bay's Westfield Valley Fair & Oakridge Malls Reopen Monday June 15th
The mall are set to reopen
After shutting down in mid-March due to shelter-in-place orders the newly remodeled Westfield Valley Fair shopping center is reopening to the public on Monday June 15th. It will be open 11AM - 7PM Monday-Saturday & 12-6PM on Sundays.
It's official. ✨ We're looking forward to welcoming you back to #WestfieldVF on Monday, June 15. Visit the link in bio for details on the new practices we are implementing to ensure the health, safety, and convenience of all guests, retailers, and center employees. See you soon, San Jose. ❤️
Retailers at the mall began offering curbside pickup at the end of May and most stores will offer in-store shopping starting Monday. Several will take a few extra days to get ready. Valley Fair will be updating their website this weekend ot let you know who will be open and when.
The mall shut down just days aftter the new businesses like Bloomingdales, Urban Oufitters and Salt & Straw opened, so expect to see those and several other new spots available soon.
Still not over the AMAZING @bloomingdales pre-opening carnival celebration that happened earlier this week! --✨ What a way to kick off the all new expansion here! Have you been to the new @bloomingdales yet? It’s open now & ready for you! --
Valet service will not be offered immediately upon the reopening and it's currently unclear how the new dining pavilion will be operating come Monday.
Westfield's Oakridge Mall in San Jose will also reopen on Monday.
We are excited to share that #WestfieldOakridge will be re-opening Monday June 15! Our team has been hard at work to ensure the cleanliness and safety of our center and will be implementing new practices focused on health, protection and convenience for our guests. Visit our website for more details! ❤️
Masks will be required in all stores at both malls.