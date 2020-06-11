South Bay's Westfield Valley Fair & Oakridge Malls Reopen Monday June 15th

After shutting down in mid-March due to shelter-in-place orders the newly remodeled Westfield Valley Fair shopping center is reopening to the public on Monday June 15th. It will be open 11AM - 7PM Monday-Saturday & 12-6PM on Sundays.

Retailers at the mall began offering curbside pickup at the end of May and most stores will offer in-store shopping starting Monday. Several will take a few extra days to get ready. Valley Fair will be updating their website this weekend ot let you know who will be open and when.

The mall shut down just days aftter the new businesses like Bloomingdales, Urban Oufitters and Salt & Straw opened, so expect to see those and several other new spots available soon.

Valet service will not be offered immediately upon the reopening and it's currently unclear how the new dining pavilion will be operating come Monday.

Westfield's Oakridge Mall in San Jose will also reopen on Monday.

Masks will be required in all stores at both malls.