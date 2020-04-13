Plan To Reopen California, Oregon And Washington To Be Announced Tuesday

It's called the Western States Pact

April 13, 2020
Leaders from California, Oregon & Washington have come together to form a plan to reopen the west coast known as the Western States Pact. Gov. Newsom announced in a joint statement with Oregon's & Washington's governors that the three states are working together on a shared vision focused on health, as opposed to politics.

Clear indiciators will be given for when communities can begin restarting public life and business. The announcement is expected Tuesday with all of the details.

