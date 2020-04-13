Plan To Reopen California, Oregon And Washington To Be Announced Tuesday

Leaders from California, Oregon & Washington have come together to form a plan to reopen the west coast known as the Western States Pact. Gov. Newsom announced in a joint statement with Oregon's & Washington's governors that the three states are working together on a shared vision focused on health, as opposed to politics.

#BREAKING: Gov. Newsom says plan to reopen West Coast to be announced Tuesday https://t.co/lsMZxXm8S0 — KRON4 News (@kron4news) April 13, 2020

Clear indiciators will be given for when communities can begin restarting public life and business. The announcement is expected Tuesday with all of the details.

The West Coast is guided by science. We issued stay at home orders early to keep the public healthy. We’ll open our economies with that same guiding principle.



CA, WA, and OR will work together on a shared vision focused on health--not politics. Together--we’ll meet this moment. https://t.co/o1lTRudVwC — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 13, 2020

