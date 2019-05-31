West Coast To Have Lowest Tides Of The Year Over The Next Few Weeks

Over the next few weeks many along the west coast will flock to the beaches to explore as the tides reach their lowest points of the year. Per NOAA starting next week & through early July will be primetime to explore and catch glimpses of what's typically underwater. This time of year will present the most noticeable difference between high and low tides.

Tides will be very low at Bay Area beaches starting the morning June 5th (-1.34-foot tides) and will reach their lowest on the 4th of July (-1.45-foot tides). These low tides will reveal things as small as rocks & pools to things as big as secret beaches & shipwrecks.

Enjoy exploring, but as always, never turn your back on the ocean.