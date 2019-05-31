West Coast To Have Lowest Tides Of The Year Over The Next Few Weeks
Over the next few weeks many along the west coast will flock to the beaches to explore as the tides reach their lowest points of the year. Per NOAA starting next week & through early July will be primetime to explore and catch glimpses of what's typically underwater. This time of year will present the most noticeable difference between high and low tides.
DID YOU KNOW that the “#ghostforest” of #Neskowin is the remanence of a 2,000-year-old stand of #SitkaSpruce once buried by an #earthquake? Researchers aren’t sure when the forest was buried, but by most accounts it was likely a massive #CascadiaSubductionZone earthquake that did it in – the last one hit in the winter of 1700. #nowyouknow #adventuretowntoys #oregonghostforest
Tides will be very low at Bay Area beaches starting the morning June 5th (-1.34-foot tides) and will reach their lowest on the 4th of July (-1.45-foot tides). These low tides will reveal things as small as rocks & pools to things as big as secret beaches & shipwrecks.
Hey hey hey folks! It's Kern @trinigrapher again here and I'm bringing you one of my favorite MW shots that I've taken so far!⠀ ⠀ Fort Stevens, Oregon hosts the incredible wreckage of the Peter Iredale - the wreckage of a four-masted ship that ran ashore in 1906.⠀ I took this shot during a summer road trip to Oregon with a fellow photographer, and I have to admit that I completely underestimated the beauty of this state. The shipwreck was our first stop in Oregon and as tired as we were from driving, we decided to head down to the beach and point it at the stars.⠀ When I was editing this shot I decided to go with a black and white toning to create a timeless relationship between the isolated shipwreck and the cosmos, without being⠀ too distracted by color. From lush alpine forests, to arid deserts, to an incredible coastline defined by jagged rocks and steep cliffs, Oregon is nothing short of a trip that's worth anyone's time.⠀ Exif: Nikon D610 and Sigma 24mm @ f2.8, 30s, ISO 3200 - 10 shots stacked for noise reduction and processed in ⠀ LR and PS.⠀ #peteriredaleshipwreck #traveloregon #shipwreck #astronomy #astrophotography #astrophotos #astro #nightsky #milkyway #galaxy #universe #cosmos #longexposure #nature #landscape #night #sky #beautiful #space #nightimages #stars #science #stargazing #nightphotography⠀ ⠀ Want to be featured? Use the hashtag #universetoday or tag @universetoday and we'll check out your pictures.
Enjoy exploring, but as always, never turn your back on the ocean.