WATCH: Weird Al Yankovic Joins Weezer On Stage To Perform "Africa"

Last night's Weezer show at The Forum in Los Angeles featured several covers, but the most-anticipated was definitely their cover of Toto's "Africa". Not only did they bust that one out, but they also brought up Weird Al Yankovic for the performance.

Here's everything Weezer played on Wednesday night:

The band's cover of "Africa" recently hit #1 on the alternative airplay chart & set the record for most plays in a week at the format.