"Weird Al" Yankovic Honored With Walk Of Fame Star; Asks For People To Not Destroy It With A Pickaxe

Comedian, musician, and parody-extraordinaire "Weird Al" Yankovic received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Monday.

“Weird Al” Yankovic receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star: "Please, please don't pickaxe my star!" https://t.co/wkDCZhvoem pic.twitter.com/t4UF9L216L — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) August 27, 2018

Yankovic acknowledged that it was a dream come true to have a star that will be walked on, spit on, and urinated on, but he did plead that no one pickaxe his star. Donald Trump's star has met that fate several times.

He did add that it would be OK to pickaxe star under one condition, "Unless at some point in the future I do something unfathomably monstrous and evil, in which case, go ahead… it makes sense.” Yankovic said.

You can watch the hour-long ceremony below: