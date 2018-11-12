"Weird Al" Yankovic Is Coming To Berkeley With A Full Symphony Orchestra

Fresh off of getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, "Weird Al" Yankovic has announced his Strings Attached Tour for 2019 & it includes a stop at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley on Friday August 9, 2019.

JUST ANNOUNCED --@alyankovic's #stringsattached on friday, 8/9 - he's playing the hits and classics, backed by a full symphony orchestra!

get presale tickets this thursday, 11/15 at 10am, password = live

tickets go on sale friday, 11/16 at 10am

--️: https://t.co/WyU8FuvJr6 pic.twitter.com/F4Gl9VtFeM — Greek Berkeley (@GreekBerkeley) November 12, 2018

The music & comedy show will feature "Weird Al" playing his classic parodies with his original band & for the very first time, background singer & a full symphony orchestra.

Tickets go on sale Friday 11/16 here.