"Weird Al" Yankovic Is Coming To Berkeley With A Full Symphony Orchestra

November 12, 2018
Fresh off of getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, "Weird Al" Yankovic has announced his Strings Attached Tour for 2019 & it includes a stop at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley on Friday August 9, 2019.

The music & comedy show will feature "Weird Al" playing his classic parodies with his original band & for the very first time, background singer & a full symphony orchestra.

Tickets go on sale Friday 11/16 here.

