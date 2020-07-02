West Hollywood Sheriff's Station to Cite People Without Face Coverings

(VIA KNX 1070)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station will begin citing people for not wearing face coverings.

After receiving a number of complaints, the department says it was time to take action, and in response will begin issuing $250 citations this month, following Gov. Gavin Newsom's statewide mandatory face covering rule on June 18.

A second offense will come with a $1,000 fine, and a third with a $2,000 fine. A fourth offense of being caught not wearing a mask will result in a $5,000 fine. All the fines have a $50 processing fee added on.

Update: The fine is $250 and a fee of $50 for a total of $300 for the first offense. pic.twitter.com/o6QE3fkucu — LASD West Hollywood (@WHDLASD) July 2, 2020

As of Wednesday, Los Angeles County reportedly had more than 105,000 total cases of the coronavirus and 3,400 deaths.