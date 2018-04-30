Weezer's Rivers Cuomo Announces Intimate SF Solo Show

Weezer frontman, Rivers Cuomo, announced that he's playing an intimate solo show at San Francisco's Bottom of the Hill on Wednesday night May 9. "An evening with Rivers Cuomo" is all ages and appears to be on sale tomorrow (May 1).

At his recent solo gig in Chicago on April 10, Cuomo played 27 songs - mostly Weezer tracks with some Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins and other covers thrown in.

More info on the May 9 show & how to get tix can be found here.