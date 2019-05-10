Weezer's Debut 'Blue' Album Turns 25 Years Old
Today marks 25 years since Weezer released their debut album now known as 'The Blue Album'. It featured hits like "Say It Ain't So," "Buddy Holly," "Undone - The Sweater Song," & "My Name Is Jonas". Long-time friend of the band Karl Koch wrote this great post about how the band sold a whole 90 copies of the album in its first week:
5/10/94 - 25 years ago, weezer's debut album, later to be known as "The Blue Album" was released, to virtually no fanfare. DGC records planned on sending “Undone" to radio, but that plan hadn't really geared up yet, and plus they already had many bigger fish to fry, so there was no radio, definitely no video (that would depend on its reaction at radio), and no tour to speak of. We laughed when we heard about the 20,000 print run. Who would buy all those CDs? Until that point, it had been a struggle to get more than 10-15 people to show up at a weezer show. And that continued well after the Blue Album was released. Every week, the "Soundscan" numbers were released to management offices, showing the secret info: how many copies were physically scanned at record stores as sales. Rivers, Pat, Matt @_mattsharp, Brian and myself (Karl) decided to play a game when it came time to learn the results for the release week for The Blue Album. We counted up everyone we knew, friends and family, who we thought would likely buy the album in its first week as a show of support. Moms, brothers, etc. The number of solid sales we could count on came to... 45. So we expected the first week Soundscan number to be 45. Why would anyone else buy the thing? It wasn't on radio, and there was no video, so who would buy it unless they knew the band? The numbers came in, and the national Soundscan showed... 90. 90 sales! 90?!? "Who the hell are these OTHER 45 people?" we asked in disbelief. That meant across the country, 45 people just saw the Blue Album sitting there, and apropos of nothing, just bought it. 90. It was a start. Whoever you 45 mystery people were, thanks. When that album was released, it was literally half a lifetime ago for me. My life has been neatly divided into "pre Blue and post Blue". And while i will always cherish the first half of my life so far on earth, I cant deny that the subsequent half has been a little more exciting. See you out there! -karl @karlophone (since '91; weezer's: friend, roomate, gear schlepper, guitar tech, artist, designer, roadie, van driver, tour 'manager', archivist, photographer, videographer, fan club president, web guy, etc...
The album has gone on to sell nearly four million copies in the U.S. & is considered one of alternative's most iconic albums more than two decades since its release.