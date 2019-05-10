Weezer's Debut 'Blue' Album Turns 25 Years Old

Today marks 25 years since Weezer released their debut album now known as 'The Blue Album'. It featured hits like "Say It Ain't So," "Buddy Holly," "Undone - The Sweater Song," & "My Name Is Jonas". Long-time friend of the band Karl Koch wrote this great post about how the band sold a whole 90 copies of the album in its first week:

The album has gone on to sell nearly four million copies in the U.S. & is considered one of alternative's most iconic albums more than two decades since its release.