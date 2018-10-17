Weezer, Rage Against The Machine Top Record Store Day Black Friday Exclusives

By Scott T. Sterling (KROQ.com)

It’s that time of the year, vinyl lovers. That’s right—the list of what to expect on Record Store Day is here.

The fun goes down on the morning of November 23. While your boring relatives are in live in front of some “superstore” waiting to buy more crap they don’t need, you’ll be all cued up at the most clued-up record shop in town to get your hands on what’s really important in this cold, cruel world: music!

There’s a little something for everyone this year, led by a limited edition die-cut 10-inch picture disc from Weezer featuring their version of Toto’s ‘80s classic, “Africa.” And when we say “die-cut,” this gorgeous little wax number comes in the shape of the African continent. Only 3000 will be pressed, and yes, you really do need one.

There will be a limited picture disc version of Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein’s Stranger Things: Halloween Sounds Of The Upside Down limited to just 2000 copies.

Rage Against the Machine is digging deep in the archives to unearth Live & Rare, a collection of demos and live takes from 1997 pressed to vinyl for the first time. Only 5000 copies of that one will be pressed.

Country queen Kacey Musgraves hits the dance-floor with a 10-inch vinyl single of “High Horse” featuring a pair of new remixes. It’s limited to 1500, and Kacey—save us one! Please!

Will you be one of the 5000 lucky Devo fans to score the new picture disc version of their legendary debut, Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!?

Rap icons Outkast will release a new 12-inch vinyl single for single “Rosa Park,” featuring instrumental and acapella versions.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee (and the guy should really be in there already) Todd Rundgren is set to share a new colored vinyl version of his 1973 classic, Something/Anything?, with one red disc and one blue disc. It will also feature a bonus 7" single of "Hello It's Me" (7" Edit) / "Cold Morning Light" (album version).

Taylor Swift is ready to drop 4000 vinyl copies of both Red and Speak Now on RSD so pop fans won’t feel left out.

The Talking Heads are dropping a translucent red vinyl version of the band’s 1980 touchstone, Remain in Light. That’s the one with “Once in a Lifetime,” so it’s a pretty big deal. There will be 5500 of them hitting the shelves on RSD.

Fans of real deal hardcore classic Detroit rock and roll, Iggy Pop and the Stooges will release Rare Power, a collection of rare tracks taken from the very same sessions that resulted in landmark 1973 album, Raw Power. Eight of the nine tracks were previously unavailable on vinyl. The release is limited to 3,000 copies.

A Perfect Circle will offer up a sweet limited edition seven-inch single with their new songs “Eat the Elephant,” “So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish” plus a cover of AC/DC’s “Dog Eat Dog.”

We could go on like this all day. Instead, just go here and see a complete list of all the musical goodies that will hit record store shelves like a love bomb on the morning on Nov. 23, AKA Black Friday. Happy hunting!