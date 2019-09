Weezer Announce "Riff-Heavy" New Album 'Van Weezer' Coming In 2020

Weezer are joining forces with Green Day & Fall Out Boy next summer for the Hella Mega Tour, which comes to Oracle Park in San Francisco on July 21, 2020. They'll be playing your favorites plus lots of new songs from what they're calling the "Riff-heavy" 'Van Weezer' coming May 1, 2020. Here's the hair-metal inspired lead single "The End Of The Game".

Video of Weezer - The End Of The Game (Official Video)

Here's where Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer are headed to in the summer of 2020:

Fri July 17 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park

Tue July 21 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

Fri July 24 San Diego, CA Petco Park

Sat July 25 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

Tue July 28 Denver, CO Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Fri July 31 Dallas, TX Globe Life Park

Sat Aug 1 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

Wed Aug 5 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Thu Aug 6 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field

Sat Aug 8 Atlanta, GA SunTrust Park

Tue Aug 11 Minneapolis, MN Target Field

Thu Aug 13 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Sat Aug 15 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

Sun Aug 16 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Wed Aug 19 Detroit, MI Comerica Park

Fri Aug 21 Washington, DC Nationals Park

Sat Aug 22 New York, NY Citi Field

Mon Aug 24 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Thu Aug 27 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Sat Aug 29 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park