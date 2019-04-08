This Week In 2009: Green Day Debut '21st Century Breakdown' At Surprise Bay Area Shows

This past Sunday (April 7, 2019) marked the ten-year anniversary of Green Day kicking off a run of surprise Bay Area shows where they played their album '21st Century Breakdown' in full followed by an encore of hits, rarities, covers & fan requests.

Video of Green Day - Murder City [Live @ The Independent, San Francisco CA 2009>

Here's when & where the shows were:

April 7, 2009: The Independent (SF)

April 9, 2009: DNA Lounge (SF)

April 14, 2009: Fox Theater (Oakland)

April 15, 2009: The Uptown (Oakland)

Here's the setlist from the Independent show:

1. Welcome to Paradise

2. 21st century Breakdown

3. Know Your Enemy

4. ¡Viva la Gloria!

5. Before the Lobotomy

6. Christian's Inferno

7. Last Night on Earth

8. East Jesus Nowhere

9. Peacemaker

10. Last of the American Girls

11. Murder City

12. ¿Viva La Gloria? (Little Girl)

13. Restless Heart Syndrome

14. Horseshoes and Handgrenades

15. The Static Age

16. 21 Guns

17. American Eulogy

18. See the Light



Encore:

19. American Idiot

20. Jesus of Suburbia

21. She

22. Christie Road

23. Bad to the Bone

24. J.A.R. (Jason Andrew Relva)

25. F.O.D.

26. Longview

27. Who Wrote Holden Caulfield?

28. Brain Stew

(started it, but Billie Joe said forget it)

29. Going to Pasalacqua

30. Macy's Day Parade

31. King for a Day

32. Shout / Stand by Me / California, Here I Come

33. Minority

The band has continued to play surprise shows around the Bay Area over the years, including several in 2018 as The Coverups & ones with Billie Joe Armstrong's side project The Longshot.

2019 marks the 25th anniversary of their album 'Dookie' & 15th anniversary of their album 'American Idiot' so we're holding out hope that the band has something special planned.