This Week In 2009: Green Day Debut '21st Century Breakdown' At Surprise Bay Area Shows
This past Sunday (April 7, 2019) marked the ten-year anniversary of Green Day kicking off a run of surprise Bay Area shows where they played their album '21st Century Breakdown' in full followed by an encore of hits, rarities, covers & fan requests.
Here's when & where the shows were:
- April 7, 2009: The Independent (SF)
- April 9, 2009: DNA Lounge (SF)
- April 14, 2009: Fox Theater (Oakland)
- April 15, 2009: The Uptown (Oakland)
Here's the setlist from the Independent show:
1. Welcome to Paradise
2. 21st century Breakdown
3. Know Your Enemy
4. ¡Viva la Gloria!
5. Before the Lobotomy
6. Christian's Inferno
7. Last Night on Earth
8. East Jesus Nowhere
9. Peacemaker
10. Last of the American Girls
11. Murder City
12. ¿Viva La Gloria? (Little Girl)
13. Restless Heart Syndrome
14. Horseshoes and Handgrenades
15. The Static Age
16. 21 Guns
17. American Eulogy
18. See the Light
Encore:
19. American Idiot
20. Jesus of Suburbia
21. She
22. Christie Road
23. Bad to the Bone
24. J.A.R. (Jason Andrew Relva)
25. F.O.D.
26. Longview
27. Who Wrote Holden Caulfield?
28. Brain Stew
(started it, but Billie Joe said forget it)
29. Going to Pasalacqua
30. Macy's Day Parade
31. King for a Day
32. Shout / Stand by Me / California, Here I Come
33. Minority
The band has continued to play surprise shows around the Bay Area over the years, including several in 2018 as The Coverups & ones with Billie Joe Armstrong's side project The Longshot.
2019 marks the 25th anniversary of their album 'Dookie' & 15th anniversary of their album 'American Idiot' so we're holding out hope that the band has something special planned.