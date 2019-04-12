Website Helps You Curate Your Own Music Festival Using Your Listening History

April 12, 2019
As pictures from Coachella begin to fill up your timelines and news feeds, other fictional festival lineups are popping up there, too. These lineups seem mostly random & original - that's because the lineups coming from Festify are created using your Spotify listening history so they're partiuclarly catered to your (cleraly superior tastes).

To create your own head here, login with Spotify, then select if you'd like for the site to create a lineup based off of your listening history from the last month, last six months, or all time.

Go ahead & give it a try yourself.

