Website Helps You Curate Your Own Music Festival Using Your Listening History

As pictures from Coachella begin to fill up your timelines and news feeds, other fictional festival lineups are popping up there, too. These lineups seem mostly random & original - that's because the lineups coming from Festify are created using your Spotify listening history so they're partiuclarly catered to your (cleraly superior tastes).

I did a festify thing and idk about you but I would sell my soul for this pic.twitter.com/iZcwNsKAog — Al adores nicole (@Fear0fFaIIing) April 12, 2019

To create your own head here, login with Spotify, then select if you'd like for the site to create a lineup based off of your listening history from the last month, last six months, or all time.

my festify line-ups are to die for someone pls make this happen ---- pic.twitter.com/lP5Zgr0Sj9 — ---- existential dread -- (@WeirdoInSpace) April 12, 2019

Go ahead & give it a try yourself.