(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

We Have Our First Look At Tim Burton's Live-Action 'Dumbo' Movie

April 25, 2018
Dallas
Dallas
Categories: 
Entertainment

Several big-time productions are in the works from Disney as they make live-action versions of their classics like 'Lion King,' 'Aladdin,' 'Mulan,' & others. One of the live-action remakes we're set to get in 2019 is Tim Burton's take on 'Dumbo' & a first look has been leaked online.

The photo comes from an inside look that was given during April 24's CinemaCon. 

The film's cast includes Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Alan Arkin, and Eva Green and will hit theaters on March 29, 2019.

When the first trailer arrives we'll show it to you.

Tags: 
Disney
Dumbo
READ MORE READ LESS

Daily Schedule

Dallas
Dallas
2:00 pm to 7:00 pm