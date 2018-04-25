We Have Our First Look At Tim Burton's Live-Action 'Dumbo' Movie

Several big-time productions are in the works from Disney as they make live-action versions of their classics like 'Lion King,' 'Aladdin,' 'Mulan,' & others. One of the live-action remakes we're set to get in 2019 is Tim Burton's take on 'Dumbo' & a first look has been leaked online.

Estas son las 1as imágenes en la #CinemaCon d lo q #TimBurton está haciendo con el #Dumbo de live action! Es de incertidumbre su dirección en esta --️ porque sus trabajos suelen ser sombríos y cuando se junta c/@DisneyStudiosLA, pues la cosa puede resultar en una Alicia extraña pic.twitter.com/xai6zwvcjG — NotengoOtronombre (@elhombredelcine) April 24, 2018

The photo comes from an inside look that was given during April 24's CinemaCon.

The film's cast includes Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Alan Arkin, and Eva Green and will hit theaters on March 29, 2019.

When the first trailer arrives we'll show it to you.