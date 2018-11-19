Ways You Can Detox After Breathing In Wildfire Smoke

We've heard that breathing in the smoke from wildfires is not only worse than secondhand smoke, but the equivalent of smoking 5-8 cigarettes per day. Many Bay Area cities had their worst air quality index scores on record over the last week due to the smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County and now as the air begins to get better & rain is on the way it's important that you take some steps to make sure your you don't feel any lingering effects from the haze.

Here's 9 simple steps for detoxing after exposure to wildfire smoke:

Drinking LOTS of Water Drinking Hot Liquids Using a Saline Nasal Spray Rinsing Your Sinuses with a Neti Pot Breathing in Steam with Thyme Receiving a Vitamin Rich IV Drip Loading Your Diet with Ginger Increasing Your Vitamin C Intake Upping Your Glutathione Levels

For more head to truehealthmedicine.com.