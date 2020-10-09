Wayne Knight reprises his Newman role in hilarious USPS PSA

For the first time in a few decades Wayne Knight has channeled his 'Seinfeld' character, Newman, is a new PSA written by show scribe David Mandel, that slams President Donald Trump and the recent attacks on voting by mail.

Ahead of #WorldPostDay, we have a very important message from your friendly local mail carrier. ---- pic.twitter.com/hUIsqzXJc5 — PACRONYM (@PACRONYM) October 8, 2020

Former president Barack Obama & the Emmys had previously aimed to get Knight to reprise his role for this cause, but it was Mandel who Knight felt could capture the voice of Newman the best to get the wordout most effectively.'

Your friendly local mail carrier does all he can to ensure that your ballot will be taken care of, "we'lldo our solemn best to make sure your ballot is delivered," he says.

Get all the voting info you need ahead of the election here.