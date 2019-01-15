Waves Could Reach 40 Feet With Next Bay Area Storm

January 15, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

(Photo by Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group/MCT/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Bay Area News

According to the National Weather Service 20 - 30 foot waves are expected at Bay Area beaches on Thursday with some waves exceeding as much as 40 in height. They advise people to be aware rip current, sneaker waves, and large breaking waves.

The NWS has also issued high wind & flash flood advisories for the North Bay & San Francisco on Wednesday with gusts expected as high as 60 MPH.

Conditions should clear up by Friday.

Tags: 
Bay Area
Storm