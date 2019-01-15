Waves Could Reach 40 Feet With Next Bay Area Storm

According to the National Weather Service 20 - 30 foot waves are expected at Bay Area beaches on Thursday with some waves exceeding as much as 40 in height. They advise people to be aware rip current, sneaker waves, and large breaking waves.

A large west swell will arrive on Thursday. This will bring large and dangerous breaking waves to the coast and create hazardous conditions for mariners over the coastal waters. High Surf products will likely be issued as we get closer to this event.#cawx pic.twitter.com/T2to9ByUns — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 15, 2019

The NWS has also issued high wind & flash flood advisories for the North Bay & San Francisco on Wednesday with gusts expected as high as 60 MPH.

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY

South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. #CAwind pic.twitter.com/yAZecfJswI — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 15, 2019

Conditions should clear up by Friday.