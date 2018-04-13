Moon Man at Coachella 2017

WATCH: The Walmart Yodeling Boy Just Performed At Coachella

April 13, 2018
Music

A meme was born earlier this month that depicted Walmart yodeling kid Mason Ramsey at various music festivals. One of those was Coachella.

Well, as the prophecy foretold, Mason Ramsey did perform at Coachella today joining DJ/producer Whethan on stage in the Sahara Tent.

Ramsey has also been reportedly asked to perform alongside Post Malone, but that won't likely happen until weekend 2 of Coachella as the viral yodeler has a schedule conflict with this Saturday night's set.

You can watch all of Coachella Weekend 1 here.

