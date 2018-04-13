WATCH: The Walmart Yodeling Boy Just Performed At Coachella

A meme was born earlier this month that depicted Walmart yodeling kid Mason Ramsey at various music festivals. One of those was Coachella.

Well, as the prophecy foretold, Mason Ramsey did perform at Coachella today joining DJ/producer Whethan on stage in the Sahara Tent.

after the yodel kid followed me i dmed him to try and get him to come out as whethans guest at coachella. and it happened. ur welcome everyone. i love u mason and i love the internet pic.twitter.com/VSjLjS9mU4 — eric turtle (@dubstep4dads) April 13, 2018

WTF Whethan really just brought out the Walmart yodel kid at Coachella



O M G@whethanmusic @theMasonRamsey@Coachella pic.twitter.com/y31m54MK82 — Brownies & Lemonade (@TeamBandL) April 13, 2018

Ramsey has also been reportedly asked to perform alongside Post Malone, but that won't likely happen until weekend 2 of Coachella as the viral yodeler has a schedule conflict with this Saturday night's set.

You can watch all of Coachella Weekend 1 here.