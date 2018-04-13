WATCH: The Walmart Yodeling Boy Just Performed At Coachella
A meme was born earlier this month that depicted Walmart yodeling kid Mason Ramsey at various music festivals. One of those was Coachella.
Coachella 2018 pic.twitter.com/ed0bAZrduI— ... (@BoofGod) April 3, 2018
Well, as the prophecy foretold, Mason Ramsey did perform at Coachella today joining DJ/producer Whethan on stage in the Sahara Tent.
after the yodel kid followed me i dmed him to try and get him to come out as whethans guest at coachella. and it happened. ur welcome everyone. i love u mason and i love the internet pic.twitter.com/VSjLjS9mU4— eric turtle (@dubstep4dads) April 13, 2018
WTF Whethan really just brought out the Walmart yodel kid at Coachella— Brownies & Lemonade (@TeamBandL) April 13, 2018
O M G@whethanmusic @theMasonRamsey@Coachella pic.twitter.com/y31m54MK82
Ramsey has also been reportedly asked to perform alongside Post Malone, but that won't likely happen until weekend 2 of Coachella as the viral yodeler has a schedule conflict with this Saturday night's set.
You can watch all of Coachella Weekend 1 here.