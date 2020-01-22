Watch Rex Orange County In The Fremont Bank Lounge
January 22, 2020
Before he played the Masonic in San Francisco and the Fox Theater in Oakland, Rex Orange County dropped by ALT 105.3's Fremont Bank Lounge to play for some lucky listeners on January 16th.
He played
- 10/10
- Pluto Projector
- Loving Is Easy
Watch snippets of the performance above.
