Watch Rex Orange County In The Fremont Bank Lounge

January 22, 2020
The Fremont Bank Lounge

Before he played the Masonic in San Francisco and the Fox Theater in Oakland, Rex Orange County dropped by ALT 105.3's Fremont Bank Lounge to play for some lucky listeners on January 16th.

He played

  • 10/10
  • Pluto Projector
  • Loving Is Easy

Watch snippets of the performance above.

Rex Orange County
Fremont Bank Lounge