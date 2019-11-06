Watch People Get Called Out For Not Knowing Songs of Band Shirts They're Wearing

(Via WAAF)

The debate rages on for whether it's okay to wear a band's shirt for fashion purposes without knowing any of their songs. Some fans don't mind, while others feel it as an insult.

That's why YouTuber Jared Hines decided to take matters into his own hands by asking people wearing band shirts if they know three songs by the artist that they're wearing. Some nail the challenge, some struggle, and some reveal themselves to be "posers."

WARNING: Features NSFW language

Video of calling people out on their band shirts

So if you get called out and you start to panic, just say you're drunk. It's the rock fan's "get out of jail free" card.