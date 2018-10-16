Watch Live As Paranormal Investigators Enter The Winchester Mystery House Tonight

October 16, 2018
Winchester Mystery House

Winchester Mystery House (Photo Credit: Manny Crisostomo/Sacramento Bee/MCT/Sipa USA)

Tonight for the first time ever there will be a paranormal investigation streamed live and it will happen at San Jose's Winchester Mystery House.

The Winchester Mystery House has been dubbed America's biggest haunted house & was recently the subject of a horror film starring Helen Mirren. They're also offering special candle light tours through Halloween.

Enjoy the livestream.

